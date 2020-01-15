Elementis (LON:ELM) PT Lowered to GBX 170 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Elementis (LON:ELM) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.72% from the company’s previous close.

ELM has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Elementis to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 191.67 ($2.52).

LON:ELM opened at GBX 142 ($1.87) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 171.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 154.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.37. The company has a market cap of $815.63 million and a P/E ratio of 16.32. Elementis has a twelve month low of GBX 127.30 ($1.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 198.90 ($2.62).

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

