Eleni Nitsa Zuppas Sells 3,000 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.72, for a total value of $440,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,842.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Eleni Nitsa Zuppas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 3rd, Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 276 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $38,960.16.

On Friday, December 6th, Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $724,950.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 264 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total value of $37,076.16.

On Monday, November 11th, Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $429,360.00.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $147.78 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $97.60 and a 52-week high of $176.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 119.18, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.81 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,120,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,964,821,000 after buying an additional 156,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,097,000 after purchasing an additional 35,850 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,054,000 after purchasing an additional 569,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,413,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.28.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

