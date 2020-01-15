Ely Gold Royalties (CVE:ELY) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Ely Gold Royalties Inc (CVE:ELY)’s stock price dropped 8.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41, approximately 343,559 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 286,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 7.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.35. The firm has a market cap of $43.59 million and a P/E ratio of -21.58.

About Ely Gold Royalties (CVE:ELY)

Ely Gold Royalties Inc, an exploration stage natural resource company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource projects in North America. It primarily explores for gold and precious metal deposits. Ely Gold Royalties Inc has a portfolio of 31 deeded royalties and 19 optioned properties.

