Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 85.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 125.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1,764.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel T. London sold 5,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total value of $1,006,625.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,001.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 12,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total value of $2,406,728.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,702 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,534.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,014 shares of company stock worth $6,859,750 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $207.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $145.01 and a twelve month high of $213.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.18.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

