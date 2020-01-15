Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Focus, Inc. is a leading provider and innovator of energy efficient LED lighting products. As the creator of the only 100-percent flicker-free LED products on the market, Energy Focus products provide extensive energy savings, aesthetics, safety and health benefits over conventional and fluorescent lighting. As a longstanding partner with the US Government providing energy efficient LED lighting products to the U.S. Navy and the Military Sealift Command fleets, Energy Focus products go through rigorous testing in the most adverse conditions possible and still have a zero percent failure rate. In the commercial sphere, customers include national, state and local U.S. government agencies as well as Fortune 500 companies across education, healthcare, retail and manufacturing. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio, with additional sales offices in Washington, D.C., New York and Taiwan. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target on shares of Energy Focus in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of EFOI stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. Energy Focus has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.17% of Energy Focus worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

