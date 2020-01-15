Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) VP Sells $28,690.00 in Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) VP Farshad Ghasripoor sold 2,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $28,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $12.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 4.20.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $24.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Energy Recovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 29.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 36.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 18.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. 34.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ERII. ValuEngine cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities set a $15.00 price target on shares of Energy Recovery and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

