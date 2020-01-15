Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.07

Shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.07 and last traded at $52.78, with a volume of 7887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.11.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENTG. Loop Capital raised their price target on Entegris to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup set a $50.00 price objective on Entegris and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.09 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Entegris Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 14,480 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $698,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

