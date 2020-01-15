Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3,750.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,978,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $490,179,000 after acquiring an additional 16,537,844 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 13,375,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,438,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $618,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,431 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% during the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 22,050,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $636,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,911,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $540,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.13 per share, with a total value of $2,897,390.00. Insiders bought 880,796 shares of company stock valued at $23,471,253 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 91.24%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

