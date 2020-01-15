Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $148.85

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $148.85 and last traded at $148.80, with a volume of 16055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.72.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EFX. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Equifax in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Equifax from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider J Dann Adams sold 9,392 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.72, for a total transaction of $1,265,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $866,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 1,047.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Equifax by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Equifax by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

