Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB)’s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$113.25 and last traded at C$112.86, approximately 35,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 27,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$111.98.

EQB has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$125.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$120.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$111.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$100.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.11.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.17 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$127.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$128.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Group Inc. will post 13.4159187 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.40, for a total transaction of C$100,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,976,868.60. Also, Director Brian Leland sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$114.56, for a total value of C$159,009.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$46,053.12. Insiders sold 17,034 shares of company stock worth $1,926,849 over the last quarter.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

