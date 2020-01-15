Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares’ FY2019 Earnings (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares in a report released on Monday, January 13th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $82.37 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $80.69. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares’ Q4 2019 earnings at $21.84 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $29.58 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $92.73 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$700.00 to C$665.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$780.00 target price on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of FFH opened at C$614.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a twelve month low of C$542.70 and a twelve month high of C$667.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$605.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$598.04.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$13.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$11.91 by C$1.30. The firm had revenue of C$6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.88 billion.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares’s payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

In other news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 200 shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$605.88, for a total transaction of C$121,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,373 shares in the company, valued at C$29,914,113.24. Insiders have sold 606 shares of company stock valued at $363,987 over the last quarter.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

