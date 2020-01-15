Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Research Coverage Started at SunTrust Banks

Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective points to a potential upside of 57.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Exelixis from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Exelixis from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.91.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $19.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.74. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $271.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.17 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 64.05%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $898,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $437,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,956 shares of company stock worth $5,040,078. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 3.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 283,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 107.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 28,681 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 52.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 174.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 305,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 194,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

