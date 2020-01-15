ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $71.79

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.79 and last traded at $71.75, with a volume of 4006 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXLS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of ExlService from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.10 and its 200-day moving average is $67.75. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. ExlService had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 25,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $1,726,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,478,867.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Pavan Bagai sold 10,346 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $708,907.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,904.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,855 shares of company stock worth $4,144,796 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth $2,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

