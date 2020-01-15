Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.86 on Monday. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.40). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eyegate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 222,297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.49% of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

