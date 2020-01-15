Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EYEN. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eyenovia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Eyenovia stock opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. Eyenovia has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.53. The firm has a market cap of $71.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 29,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $80,851.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,226,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,694.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,226,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,344,621.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYEN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eyenovia by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 58,697 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eyenovia by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 224,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Eyenovia by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 544,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 99,896 shares during the last quarter. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

