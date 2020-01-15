Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Cut by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 256,936 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $38,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,871,738,000 after buying an additional 3,465,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Facebook by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after buying an additional 627,442 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Facebook by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,764,908,000 after buying an additional 9,368,684 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 5,336.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,341,794,000 after buying an additional 22,082,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,482,591,000 after buying an additional 218,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 7,500 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $1,407,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total transaction of $10,160,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,228,140 shares of company stock valued at $233,184,417 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.37.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $219.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.30 and a 200-day moving average of $193.54. The company has a market capitalization of $632.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.27 and a 52 week high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

