Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $280.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.82% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FB has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.37.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $219.06 on Monday. Facebook has a 1-year low of $141.27 and a 1-year high of $219.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total value of $55,341.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,306 shares in the company, valued at $277,982.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,228,140 shares of company stock valued at $233,184,417. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,871,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Facebook by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after acquiring an additional 627,442 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Facebook by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,764,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,368,684 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 5,336.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,341,794,000 after acquiring an additional 22,082,561 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,482,591,000 after acquiring an additional 218,150 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

