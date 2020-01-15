Family Legacy Inc. Buys 1,379 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,840 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.5% of Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $2,798,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 34,421 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Microsoft by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,946,078 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $306,343,000 after purchasing an additional 248,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $162.13 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $160.73. The company has a market cap of $1,246.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.44.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $1,645,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,755,686.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Microsoft from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.97.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

