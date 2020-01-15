Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Farfetch alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.40 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Farfetch in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Farfetch from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Farfetch from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Farfetch has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.14.

FTCH stock opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 2.61.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 35.84% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Farfetch’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,155,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,828,000 after buying an additional 18,744,626 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,656,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,846,000 after buying an additional 7,886,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,234,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 2,210.6% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,859,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,670,000 after buying an additional 1,778,655 shares during the period. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farfetch (FTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.