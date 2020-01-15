Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ferguson from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut Ferguson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS FERGY opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. Ferguson has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.11.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

