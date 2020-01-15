Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 223 ($2.93).

FXPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ferrexpo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Ferrexpo from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ferrexpo from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of Ferrexpo stock opened at GBX 156.50 ($2.06) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.27. Ferrexpo has a twelve month low of GBX 119.85 ($1.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 305.60 ($4.02). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 150.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 185.24. The firm has a market cap of $921.20 million and a PE ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 3.12%. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

