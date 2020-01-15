Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) PT Lowered to $16.00

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $17.50 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FDUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

NASDAQ FDUS opened at $14.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.21. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $19.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.49 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 50.69% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the second quarter worth $161,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 108.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 33.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 10.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 14.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

