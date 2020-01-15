Fielmann (FRA:FIE) PT Set at €81.00 by Nord/LB

Fielmann (FRA:FIE) has been assigned a €81.00 ($94.19) price target by research analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FIE. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fielmann has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €67.95 ($79.01).

FIE opened at €72.50 ($84.30) on Monday. Fielmann has a 52 week low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 52 week high of €77.50 ($90.12). The business has a 50 day moving average of €71.26 and a 200-day moving average of €67.62.

Fielmann Company Profile

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

