Financial Review: Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. VOC Energy Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.6%. Enerplus pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VOC Energy Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. VOC Energy Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Enerplus and VOC Energy Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerplus 0 2 5 0 2.71 VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enerplus presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 145.17%. Given Enerplus’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Enerplus is more favorable than VOC Energy Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Enerplus has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enerplus and VOC Energy Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerplus $997.46 million 1.50 $291.84 million $1.09 6.17 VOC Energy Trust $12.94 million 6.67 $12.07 million N/A N/A

Enerplus has higher revenue and earnings than VOC Energy Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Enerplus and VOC Energy Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerplus 32.90% 16.47% 10.43% VOC Energy Trust 93.53% 18.42% 18.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.8% of Enerplus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of VOC Energy Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VOC Energy Trust beats Enerplus on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 12.7 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 28.4 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 167.2 MMbbls of tight oil; 21.1 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 41.1 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,149.5 Bcf of shale gas. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2017, its underlying properties had interests in 492.5 net producing wells and 55,736.9 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 4.6 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. VOC Energy Trust was founded in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.