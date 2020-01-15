First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. First Bancorp posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $69.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.49 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FBNC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $39,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,012 shares in the company, valued at $510,721. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis A. Wicker sold 11,758 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $450,801.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,082.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,521 shares of company stock worth $520,953. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in First Bancorp by 7.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,154,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,046,000 after purchasing an additional 76,708 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in First Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 561,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in First Bancorp by 60.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 176,199 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the second quarter worth $11,120,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Bancorp by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.34 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.92%.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

