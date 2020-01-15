First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Foundation Inc. engages in providing integrated investment management, wealth planning, consulting, trust and banking services. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products; loan products; specialized services comprising trust services, on-line banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. It offers investment portfolio management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services and wealth management services. First Foundation Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Get First Foundation alerts:

FFWM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Foundation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Foundation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $751.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.87. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.33.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.83 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 9.52%. Analysts forecast that First Foundation will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 30,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $497,862.00. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $165,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,937 shares of company stock worth $1,356,902 in the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 645,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 276,892 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after acquiring an additional 247,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 169,325 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,274,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 82,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Foundation (FFWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.