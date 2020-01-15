First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 956 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14,464.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,362,000 after buying an additional 1,046,377 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,641,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,545.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 354,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,318,000 after purchasing an additional 333,308 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 468.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 390,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,436,000 after purchasing an additional 322,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth $43,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $166.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.02 and a 1-year high of $169.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Donald Allan sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total transaction of $452,757.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,808,618.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $32,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,720 shares of company stock worth $9,846,273. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.94.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

