First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 172.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,481 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of G. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Genpact by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 18,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 7.2% during the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Genpact by 1.4% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 36,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 370.1% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Genpact by 109.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G stock opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.04. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $27.87 and a 12-month high of $44.55.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 21.25%.

In related news, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $514,961,079.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,742.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

G has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Genpact from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.61.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

