First Hawaiian Bank Buys 554 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,127 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 98,396 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 35.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 158,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 402 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.74, for a total transaction of $345,731.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,614.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $349,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,060 shares of company stock worth $9,015,802. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PANW stock opened at $240.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 380.95 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $192.17 and a 52-week high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.45.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

