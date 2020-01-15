First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRO. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 669.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,930,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,315 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 670.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,326,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,824,000 after buying an additional 1,154,150 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth $30,873,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,260,000 after buying an additional 434,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,877,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,165,000 after buying an additional 410,087 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $40.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $618.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $1,184,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.