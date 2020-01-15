First Hawaiian Bank Grows Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,916,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,764,503,000 after buying an additional 193,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,622,000 after buying an additional 339,310 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 43,397.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,953,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,772,000 after buying an additional 2,946,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in S&P Global by 13.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,758,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,660,000 after buying an additional 206,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $364,516,000. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $271.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.27.

In related news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Nicholas Cafferillo sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.90, for a total transaction of $830,180.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,707 shares in the company, valued at $698,135.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,077 shares of company stock worth $1,565,992 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $290.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.70. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $176.12 and a 52-week high of $294.26. The firm has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

