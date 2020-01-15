First Hawaiian Bank Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $368,346,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,788,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,400,000 after buying an additional 3,155,121 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 72.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,348,000 after buying an additional 2,260,831 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 47.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,433,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $664,353,000 after buying an additional 2,064,682 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $97,269,000. Institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

NYSE UPS opened at $117.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.65 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $99.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.