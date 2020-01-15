First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,862,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,021,000 after buying an additional 7,514,715 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 742.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 30,670 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $90.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.85. Prologis Inc has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $92.80. The company has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.97%.

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Prologis from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.32.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

