First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.13 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $889,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.14.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $89.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.74. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

