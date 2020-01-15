First Hawaiian Bank Has $965,000 Position in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,264 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,111 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,894,565 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $567,498,000 after acquiring an additional 327,457 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 22.0% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,685,049 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,774,000 after acquiring an additional 304,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,153,972 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,939,000 after acquiring an additional 318,207 shares during the period. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.3% during the third quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 764,020 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 64.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,910,000 after acquiring an additional 232,716 shares during the period. 7.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Clark Megan purchased 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,523.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RIO. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rio Tinto from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $867.26.

Shares of Rio Tinto stock opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 1 year low of $47.88 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.78. The company has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

