First Hawaiian Bank Increases Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 50.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eales John bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $79,572.00. Also, insider Garnsey Colette bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $50,825.00. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $320.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $324.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.06.

FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $296.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.30 and a 12-month high of $315.75.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.68 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

