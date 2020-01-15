First Hawaiian Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 40.2% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

NYSE:EPD opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.16. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.24%.

In other news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.13 per share, with a total value of $2,897,390.00. Insiders acquired 880,796 shares of company stock valued at $23,471,253 over the last three months. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPD. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.