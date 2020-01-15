First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,182 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,720,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 16,671.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 67.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $227,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $35,715.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC opened at $79.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.03. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.75 and a 52 week high of $85.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 44.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMC. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

