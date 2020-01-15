First Hawaiian Bank Sells 298,231 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 96.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,393 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 298,231 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 549 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total value of $781,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,494.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $442,094.40. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,887 shares of company stock worth $4,286,441. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $93.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.22. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.33 and a fifty-two week high of $95.36.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $709.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.25 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

