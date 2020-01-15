First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,715 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Veeva Systems by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in Veeva Systems by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Veeva Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems stock opened at $147.78 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $97.60 and a twelve month high of $176.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley raised Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks set a $180.00 target price on Veeva Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.28.

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 4,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total transaction of $674,297.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,570.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $724,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,899.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,634 shares of company stock worth $5,440,918 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.