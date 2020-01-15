First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Receives News Sentiment Rating of -2.20

Media coverage about First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) has trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. First of Long Island earned a media sentiment score of -2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected First of Long Island’s ranking:

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.65. First of Long Island has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $25.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.79 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 10.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First of Long Island will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is currently 44.17%.

FLIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

In related news, CEO Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,965.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Curtis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,828.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

