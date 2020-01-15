First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.36.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital set a $75.00 target price on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cowen set a $83.00 target price on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $72.00 target price on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

Get First Solar alerts:

In other news, COO Philip Dejong sold 5,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $266,850.00. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $482,962.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,151.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,289 shares of company stock worth $3,179,809 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 114.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. First Solar has a 12 month low of $45.77 and a 12 month high of $69.24. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.77). First Solar had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.