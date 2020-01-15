Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (ASX:FPH) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp Ltd (ASX:FPH) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$20.45 ($14.50) and last traded at A$20.77 ($14.73), approximately 425,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 371,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$21.00 ($14.89).

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$20.94 and a 200-day moving average price of A$17.40.

The firm also recently declared a interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This is a boost from Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s previous interim dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 0.54%. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.96%.

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (ASX:FPH)

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical device products and systems worldwide. The company offers its products for use in respiratory, acute care, and surgery; and for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

