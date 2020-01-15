Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $125.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Five Below from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Five Below and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.84.

Five Below stock opened at $114.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.09 and its 200-day moving average is $123.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. Five Below has a 1 year low of $95.52 and a 1 year high of $148.21. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.31, for a total transaction of $7,998,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 604,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,544,035.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Five Below by 549.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

