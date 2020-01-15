FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Holdings in Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of KERN stock opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. Akerna has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $72.65.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Akerna in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Akerna Profile

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

