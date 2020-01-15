FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $26,000 in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the third quarter worth $2,490,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 238.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 164,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,015,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,112,000 after acquiring an additional 118,855 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the second quarter worth $617,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,241,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,028,000 after acquiring an additional 47,018 shares in the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on GLRE shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ GLRE opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $12.60.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative net margin of 10.90% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $131.58 million for the quarter.

Greenlight Capital Re Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

