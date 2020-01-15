FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $34,000 in Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,496 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners increased its holdings in Reed’s by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 130,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Reed’s by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,800,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in Reed’s by 2,775.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 575,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 555,000 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Reed’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Reed’s by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,589 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 202,807 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:REED opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. Reed’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $4.05.

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REED. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reed’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Reed’s in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Reed’s in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.69.

In other news, CEO John Bello acquired 1,666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $999,999.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Norman E. Jr. Snyder acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,980,998 shares of company stock worth $1,353,959.

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

