FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 80.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,826,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 92.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the second quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 231.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the period.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust stock opened at $105.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.47. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a twelve month low of $103.41 and a twelve month high of $109.83.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

