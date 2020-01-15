FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Shares in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,768,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,300,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

AMCR opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Amcor had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 75.41%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMCR. Credit Suisse Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amcor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

