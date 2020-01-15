FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 0.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 59.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 3.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eldorado Resorts news, insider Stephanie Lepori sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $256,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,180.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 24,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $1,303,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,445 shares in the company, valued at $989,389.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERI stock opened at $58.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.98. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $60.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $663.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ERI has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Eldorado Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eldorado Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.79.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

